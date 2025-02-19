Left Menu

From Bollywood Trespasser to Thief: Kushwaha's Notorious Escapades

Ram Swaroop Kushwaha, previously caught trespassing into actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, has been arrested again for alleged theft in Bharuch, Gujarat. He and an accomplice reportedly stole gold and silver from a retired Army jawan's residence. The police have recovered items worth over Rs 2.74 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man known for breaching Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's high-security Mumbai bungalow has resurfaced on the police radar. Ram Swaroop Kushwaha was apprehended for allegedly committing a theft in Gujarat's Bharuch, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

In connection with a burglary at a retired Army jawan's home in the city, Kushwaha, aged 21, was taken into custody. The suspects reportedly took gold and silver valued at over Rs 2.74 lakh, as noted by Deputy Superintendent of Police CK Patel.

The police further revealed that Kushwaha, accompanied by Minhaz Sindha, had also managed to infiltrate Khan's opulent Mannat estate. Though caught by vigilant security personnel, the duo now faces charges including a trespassing case registered in Mumbai earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

