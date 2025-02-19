Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: The Legacy of a Visionary Leader

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a 'management guru' during tributes paid on his 395th birth anniversary, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his lasting influence on Indian leadership. The commemoration on Wednesday featured actor Vicky Kaushal visiting Raigad fort to honor the Maratha empire founder, amidst political disputes.

Fadnavis spoke at Pune's Fort Shivneri, highlighting Shivaji's role as both a warrior and an administrator who pioneered a welfare state model. The Chief Minister announced efforts to protect and nominate 12 forts for UNESCO World Heritage recognition, asserting the importance of preserving these sites.

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tribute word choice, labeling it disrespectful, while actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his admiration for Shivaji's legacy after visiting Raigad Fort. Protests erupted as BJP called for Gandhi's retraction. Meanwhile, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined Fadnavis in a padyatra in Pune, marking the significant occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)