Miss World 2025: A Grand Cultural Extravaganza in Telangana

The 72nd Miss World pageant, scheduled from May 7 to May 31, 2025, will be hosted in Telangana, India. The event highlights Telangana's culture and serves as a global platform for Beauty with a Purpose. Participants from over 120 countries will compete, promoting meaningful causes and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant is set to grace Telangana from May 7 to May 31, as detailed by the organisers on Wednesday. This international event's opening and closing ceremonies, including the highly anticipated grand finale, will take place in Hyderabad.

In a joint announcement, Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of Miss World Limited, accompanied by Smita Sabharwal, secretary to the government of Telangana's Tourism, Culture, Heritage, and Youth Affairs Department, expressed excitement over hosting the pageant in Telangana. Morley highlighted the state's rich cultural heritage and innovative spirit.

The initiative, according to a press release, involves hosting participants from over 120 countries and territories. These contestants will not only vie for the prestigious title but also champion causes aligned with the Miss World Organization's 'Beauty with a Purpose' mission. The international broadcast and crowning of the new Miss World are set for May 31 in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

