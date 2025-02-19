Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Grand Hindi Wedding: A Bollywood Affair

The much-anticipated wedding celebrations of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani commenced with a vibrant Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. The event was attended by close family members and notable Bollywood figures, including Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

Amidst the festive atmosphere, Kareena, known affectionately as Bebo, dazzled in a turquoise A-line kurta, while her sister Karisma, or Lolo, chose a dark pink ensemble. The gathering also saw the presence of seasoned actress Jaya Bachchan, who wore a striking blue suit paired with a multi-coloured shrug.

Earlier, exclusive photos from the private Mehendi ceremony, held at the couple's residence, were shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, showcasing the intricate henna designs and joyous moments with the couple. Aadar and Alekha, who tied the knot in a Christian service in Goa earlier this year, have been entwined in a much-discussed romance that became public in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)