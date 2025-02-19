Wedding Season Boosts Demand for Travel and Hospitality Jobs

The wedding season between November 2024 and January 2025 has led to a significant rise in demand for travel and hospitality roles, according to a report from job portal Indeed.

This period saw a 37% spike in jobseekers' interest compared to the previous year, with weddings driving the demand, especially for positions such as wedding planners, resort managers, and hotel staff.

Roles like wedding planners experienced a 70% increase in interest, highlighting the sector's growth and the emerging career opportunities therein as the wedding industry continues to expand.

(With inputs from agencies.)