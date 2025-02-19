Left Menu

Wedding Season Boosts Demand for Travel and Hospitality Jobs

The wedding season from November 2024 to January 2025 led to a 37% increase in interest for travel and hospitality jobs. Notably, wedding planner roles saw a 70% rise in interest. Other roles like resort manager and hotel manager also experienced a boost, while some roles declined.

The wedding season between November 2024 and January 2025 has led to a significant rise in demand for travel and hospitality roles, according to a report from job portal Indeed.

This period saw a 37% spike in jobseekers' interest compared to the previous year, with weddings driving the demand, especially for positions such as wedding planners, resort managers, and hotel staff.

Roles like wedding planners experienced a 70% increase in interest, highlighting the sector's growth and the emerging career opportunities therein as the wedding industry continues to expand.

