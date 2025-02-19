Nepalese Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh, Sharing Spiritual Heritage

Over 5 million devotees from Nepal have traveled to Prayagraj, India, to partake in the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations, as reported by an official statement. The event has generated significant enthusiasm within Nepal, as pilgrims bring sacred 'akshat' and offerings from Janakpur, the birthplace of Maa Sita.

The devotees are carrying back spiritual souvenirs, including the revered Ganga water and Sangam sand, which hold great religious significance for them. Their profound faith is evident through rituals conducted to honor Bade Hanuman Ji and Akshay Vat.

In addition to participating in the holy dip at Sangam, many Nepalese pilgrims are visiting other significant religious sites such as Ayodhya and Kashi. The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, with an estimated 500 million people attending the spiritual event.

