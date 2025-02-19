Left Menu

Nepalese Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh, Sharing Spiritual Heritage

Over 5 million devotees from Nepal have participated in the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, India, highlighting their deep religious ties. They bring offerings from Janakpur and return home with sacred Ganga water and Sangam sand, considering them invaluable spiritual assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:51 IST
Nepalese Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh, Sharing Spiritual Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

Over 5 million devotees from Nepal have traveled to Prayagraj, India, to partake in the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations, as reported by an official statement. The event has generated significant enthusiasm within Nepal, as pilgrims bring sacred 'akshat' and offerings from Janakpur, the birthplace of Maa Sita.

The devotees are carrying back spiritual souvenirs, including the revered Ganga water and Sangam sand, which hold great religious significance for them. Their profound faith is evident through rituals conducted to honor Bade Hanuman Ji and Akshay Vat.

In addition to participating in the holy dip at Sangam, many Nepalese pilgrims are visiting other significant religious sites such as Ayodhya and Kashi. The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, with an estimated 500 million people attending the spiritual event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025