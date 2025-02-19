Left Menu

Radu Jude's 'Kontinental '25': A Moral Quandary at the Berlin Film Festival

Radu Jude returns to the Berlin Film Festival with 'Kontinental '25,' a comedy drama exploring a bailiff's moral crisis post-eviction that results in tragedy. The film, competing for the Golden Bear, delves into themes of guilt and hypocrisy. Jude seeks his second Golden Bear after a previous win.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Radu Jude made a highly anticipated return to the Berlin Film Festival this week with his latest work, "Kontinental '25." The film, a comedy drama, revolves around the moral turmoil of a bailiff who experiences a crisis of conscience following an eviction that leads to a person's suicide.

The story, inspired by a news article, questions the authenticity of the bailiff's guilt as seen by Jude as both poignant and dubious. Romanian actor Eszter Tompa portrays the conflicted bailiff, bringing to life the film's central theme of misplaced moral conflict.

Jude, who previously won the Golden Bear in 2021, candidly shared his disdain for films focused on moral dilemmas, yet finds this scenario uniquely compelling. Competing against 18 other films, "Kontinental '25" is among various international contenders vying for this year's prestigious award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

