HT Labs Triumphs at Digies 2025 with OTTplay and Slurrp Leading the Charge

HT Labs recently secured seven prestigious awards at the afaqs! Digies 2025, celebrating its groundbreaking work in digital innovation, creativity, and customer engagement.

The company's flagship platforms, OTTplay Premium and Slurrp, were widely recognized for setting new benchmarks in the industry. OTTplay Premium's achievements include a Bronze for Best Use of Instagram, Best Use of Video in PR, Best Innovation in Digital, and Best Use of Social Media Marketing. These awards underscore its ability to enhance user engagement through tailored content and influencer collaborations.

Slurrp also made waves by winning Gold for Best Microsite and Best Use of Instagram, along with a Bronze for Best Consumer Engagement on Mobile. Slurrp's immersive digital experiences were praised for seamless user interaction and innovative culinary recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)