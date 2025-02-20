Left Menu

HT Labs Triumphs at Digies 2025 with OTTplay and Slurrp Leading the Charge

HT Labs achieved seven wins at the afaqs! Digies 2025 awards, acknowledging the innovation and digital excellence of its flagship platforms, OTTplay Premium and Slurrp. These awards celebrate their creativity and commitment to enhancing user engagement, setting industry benchmarks in digital content discovery and culinary exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:55 IST
HT Labs Triumphs at Digies 2025 with OTTplay and Slurrp Leading the Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HT Labs recently secured seven prestigious awards at the afaqs! Digies 2025, celebrating its groundbreaking work in digital innovation, creativity, and customer engagement.

The company's flagship platforms, OTTplay Premium and Slurrp, were widely recognized for setting new benchmarks in the industry. OTTplay Premium's achievements include a Bronze for Best Use of Instagram, Best Use of Video in PR, Best Innovation in Digital, and Best Use of Social Media Marketing. These awards underscore its ability to enhance user engagement through tailored content and influencer collaborations.

Slurrp also made waves by winning Gold for Best Microsite and Best Use of Instagram, along with a Bronze for Best Consumer Engagement on Mobile. Slurrp's immersive digital experiences were praised for seamless user interaction and innovative culinary recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025