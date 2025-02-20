Left Menu

Celebrating Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram: A Tribute to Statehood

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended statehood day greetings to Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, celebrating their contributions to India's development. Both states, which achieved statehood in 1987, are recognized for their natural beauty, cultural diversity, and rich heritage. Shah expressed hope for their continued growth and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:32 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the occasion of their statehood day. Both states, which achieved statehood on this historic day in 1987, have been pivotal in shaping India's progress.

Honoring Arunachal Pradesh, Shah highlighted its contributions to Bharat's growth, praising its natural beauty and cultural diversity. 'Warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on statehood day,' he wrote on 'X', expressing hope for the state's continued prosperity.

In his message to Mizoram, Shah lauded the state's rich heritage and the pride it brings to the nation. 'Blessed with a rich heritage, the people of Mizoram have always made the nation proud,' he stated, offering prayers for Mizoram's ongoing growth and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

