Nikhat Khan Hegde Joins Mohanlal in Anticipated 'L2: Empuraan'
Nikhat Khan Hegde, known for her roles in 'Pathaan' and 'Mission Mangal', joins the cast of 'L2: Empuraan'. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, the film releases on March 27 across five languages as a sequel to 'Lucifer'. Hegde plays Subhadra Ben.
Nikhat Khan Hegde, recognized for her performances in popular films such as 'Pathaan' and 'Mission Mangal', is set to take the screen in 'L2: Empuraan'. This action-packed movie, starring Malayalam icon Mohanlal, is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The release date for 'L2: Empuraan' is slated for March 27, and it will be available in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit 'Lucifer', which saw tremendous success.
Nikhat Khan Hegde will portray Subhadra Ben, adding depth to a star-studded cast that includes notable names such as Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas. Anticipation builds as fans await the continued saga of 'Empuraan'.
