Nikhat Khan Hegde Joins Mohanlal in Anticipated 'L2: Empuraan'

Nikhat Khan Hegde, known for her roles in 'Pathaan' and 'Mission Mangal', joins the cast of 'L2: Empuraan'. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, the film releases on March 27 across five languages as a sequel to 'Lucifer'. Hegde plays Subhadra Ben.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:08 IST
Nikhat Khan Hegde, recognized for her performances in popular films such as 'Pathaan' and 'Mission Mangal', is set to take the screen in 'L2: Empuraan'. This action-packed movie, starring Malayalam icon Mohanlal, is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The release date for 'L2: Empuraan' is slated for March 27, and it will be available in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit 'Lucifer', which saw tremendous success.

Nikhat Khan Hegde will portray Subhadra Ben, adding depth to a star-studded cast that includes notable names such as Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas. Anticipation builds as fans await the continued saga of 'Empuraan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

