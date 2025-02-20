Nikhat Khan Hegde Joins Mohanlal in Anticipated 'L2: Empuraan'

Nikhat Khan Hegde, recognized for her performances in popular films such as 'Pathaan' and 'Mission Mangal', is set to take the screen in 'L2: Empuraan'. This action-packed movie, starring Malayalam icon Mohanlal, is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The release date for 'L2: Empuraan' is slated for March 27, and it will be available in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit 'Lucifer', which saw tremendous success.

Nikhat Khan Hegde will portray Subhadra Ben, adding depth to a star-studded cast that includes notable names such as Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas. Anticipation builds as fans await the continued saga of 'Empuraan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)