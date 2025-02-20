Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Budget 2025-26: A Vision for Social Equity and Cultural Upliftment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented the 2025-26 Budget, emphasizing the principles of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' while dedicating it to India's Sanatan culture. The budget aims to uplift youth, women, and farmers, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's focus on the underprivileged. The budget also marks the Amrit Mahotsav of India's Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the 2025-26 Budget, asserting its alignment with the Sanatan culture of India and the principle of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' (may all be happy).

Highlighting the budget's significance, Adityanath described it as a tribute to India's Constitution, reaching its 75th anniversary, and reiterated its focus on uplifting youth, women, and farmers. The budget reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on aiding society's disadvantaged groups.

Additionally, Adityanath announced plans for a new cultural center named after B R Ambedkar in Lucknow, further embedding Ambedkar's principles within the state's socio-cultural framework.

