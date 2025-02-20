Alia Shawkat Joins Star-Studded Cast in 'The Wrong Girls'

Actress Alia Shawkat has been cast alongside Kristen Stewart in the lead roles for the upcoming film 'The Wrong Girls'. Directed and penned by Dylan Meyer, the narrative centers on Frankie and Molly, played by Stewart and Shawkat, respectively, as they navigate their friendship and financial struggles amidst chaotic mistaken identity scenarios.

In 2019, Meyer expanded her filmmaking repertoire with 'Rock Bottom', a short film that she wrote, directed, and co-produced. For 'The Wrong Girls', the production employs a robust team, consisting predominantly of Los Angeles locals. This includes notable talents such as cinematographer Todd Banhazl and composer Ty Segall, contributing to a 29-day shooting schedule.

The film is a collaborative production effort by Maggie McLean, Stewart, and Meyer for Nevermind Pictures; Alex McAtee, James Weaver, and Seth Rogen for Point Grey, alongside Allison Carter and Jon Read for Savage Rose Productions. Neon is set to release the film theatrically in the U.S., while also handling international sales rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)