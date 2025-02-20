Travis Kelce Steps into Film Production with 'My Dead Friend Zoe'
Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce ventures into the film industry as an executive producer with 'My Dead Friend Zoe.' The film highlights veteran challenges and strong female characters, featuring Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales. Kelce's involvement brings notable attention to the movie, set to premiere on February 28.
Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is making waves in a new arena: film production. The renowned athlete is stepping into the role of executive producer with the upcoming release of 'My Dead Friend Zoe,' according to a report by People magazine.
The film, which stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales, centers around an Army veteran grappling with PTSD after the death of a fellow soldier. Kelce expressed his excitement in a statement, noting the film's powerful narrative and its focus on female leadership in the military.
Director Kyle Hausmann-Stokes praised Kelce's involvement, emphasizing the collective effort of the veteran-heavy cast and crew. The film aims for impactful storytelling, with Kelce's participation adding significant attention ahead of its February 28 premiere.
