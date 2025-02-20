Travis Kelce Steps into Film Production with 'My Dead Friend Zoe'

Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is making waves in a new arena: film production. The renowned athlete is stepping into the role of executive producer with the upcoming release of 'My Dead Friend Zoe,' according to a report by People magazine.

The film, which stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales, centers around an Army veteran grappling with PTSD after the death of a fellow soldier. Kelce expressed his excitement in a statement, noting the film's powerful narrative and its focus on female leadership in the military.

Director Kyle Hausmann-Stokes praised Kelce's involvement, emphasizing the collective effort of the veteran-heavy cast and crew. The film aims for impactful storytelling, with Kelce's participation adding significant attention ahead of its February 28 premiere.

