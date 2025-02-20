Government Cracks Down on OTT Content with New Advisory

The Indian government has intensified its oversight of over-the-top (OTT) platforms by issuing a new advisory aimed at curbing the spread of vulgar content online. This action follows multiple complaints received from Members of Parliament, statutory organisations, and the general public about objectionable material being circulated.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory strongly urges these platforms to strictly adhere to the Code of Ethics under the IT Rules of 2021. It highlights the importance of following age-based content classification and warns against transmitting any material that is prohibited by law.

The advisory arrives amidst the Supreme Court's call for tighter regulation on social media content, noting a legislative 'vacuum.' OTT platforms are now obligated to follow guidelines rigorously, including access controls for adult-rated content, reflecting growing efforts to ensure content safety and responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)