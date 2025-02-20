Left Menu

Indian Army Heroes Honored for Bravery at Investiture Ceremony

Fourteen Indian Army personnel were honored for bravery and exceptional service at the South Western Command investiture ceremony in Kota. Awards such as Sena Medals and Vishisht Seva Medal were presented. Officers and soldiers were commended for their valor and dedication to duty, exemplifying the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

In a ceremony marked by the traditional splendor and military grandeur, fourteen Indian Army personnel were honored for their exceptional bravery and devotion to duty at the South Western Command investiture ceremony held at Kota Military Station.

The ceremony took place at the Gandiv auditorium in the presence of Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh, Corps Commander, Chetak Corps, who presented seven Sena Medals (gallantry), five Vishisht Seva Medals, one Yudh Seva Medal, and one Sena Medal (distinguished) on behalf of Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Commander, South Western Command.

The event commemorated the valor of ten officers, one junior commissioned officer, and three soldiers. Lieutenant General Singh praised the recipients, urging continued commitment to the nation. Notable awardees shared their stories, including Major Sourabh Thapa's rescue mission in Manipur and Lt Col Roshan Kumar Jain's counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

