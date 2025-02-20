Indian Army Heroes Honored for Bravery at Investiture Ceremony

In a ceremony marked by the traditional splendor and military grandeur, fourteen Indian Army personnel were honored for their exceptional bravery and devotion to duty at the South Western Command investiture ceremony held at Kota Military Station.

The ceremony took place at the Gandiv auditorium in the presence of Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh, Corps Commander, Chetak Corps, who presented seven Sena Medals (gallantry), five Vishisht Seva Medals, one Yudh Seva Medal, and one Sena Medal (distinguished) on behalf of Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Commander, South Western Command.

The event commemorated the valor of ten officers, one junior commissioned officer, and three soldiers. Lieutenant General Singh praised the recipients, urging continued commitment to the nation. Notable awardees shared their stories, including Major Sourabh Thapa's rescue mission in Manipur and Lt Col Roshan Kumar Jain's counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

