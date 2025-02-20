The Battle to Preserve Mumbai's Irani Cafes Amid Green Fuel Shift
Mumbai's switch to clean fuels in bakeries threatens the traditional baking methods of Irani cafes, sparking concerns over heritage and economic viability. The Indian Bakers Association warns of price hikes, while support grows for heritage status to protect cultural identity linked to woodfired ovens.
- Country:
- India
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's enforcement of a ban on wood and charcoal in bakeries could significantly disturb Mumbai's food scene, with potential pav supply disruptions and price hikes. The Indian Bakers Association stated that pav is essential for dishes like vada pav, a staple for many locals.
The directive, issued by the Bombay High Court, requires a shift to cleaner fuels such as electricity, CNG, PNG, or LPG by July 8 to combat air pollution. However, the Indian Bakers Association argues this shift poses economic and safety challenges, as the traditional methods and available infrastructure may not support the change effectively.
Calls for a pragmatic solution continue, with former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar advocating for heritage status for Irani cafes, highlighting their historical significance. These cafes' unique baking methods are intertwined with Mumbai's cultural identity, and there is growing pressure on officials to safeguard this traditional legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amazon Powers India's Clean Energy Future with New Wind Projects
Modi and Vance Forge Stronger Ties Over Coffee and Clean Energy Talks
Hindustan Power's Ambitious Path to 5 GW Clean Energy
Boosting Biogas: India's Budget 2025 and the Path to Clean Energy
Rajasthan Governor Advocates for Clean Energy Shift