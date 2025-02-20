The Battle to Preserve Mumbai's Irani Cafes Amid Green Fuel Shift

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's enforcement of a ban on wood and charcoal in bakeries could significantly disturb Mumbai's food scene, with potential pav supply disruptions and price hikes. The Indian Bakers Association stated that pav is essential for dishes like vada pav, a staple for many locals.

The directive, issued by the Bombay High Court, requires a shift to cleaner fuels such as electricity, CNG, PNG, or LPG by July 8 to combat air pollution. However, the Indian Bakers Association argues this shift poses economic and safety challenges, as the traditional methods and available infrastructure may not support the change effectively.

Calls for a pragmatic solution continue, with former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar advocating for heritage status for Irani cafes, highlighting their historical significance. These cafes' unique baking methods are intertwined with Mumbai's cultural identity, and there is growing pressure on officials to safeguard this traditional legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)