Left Menu

The Battle to Preserve Mumbai's Irani Cafes Amid Green Fuel Shift

Mumbai's switch to clean fuels in bakeries threatens the traditional baking methods of Irani cafes, sparking concerns over heritage and economic viability. The Indian Bakers Association warns of price hikes, while support grows for heritage status to protect cultural identity linked to woodfired ovens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:10 IST
The Battle to Preserve Mumbai's Irani Cafes Amid Green Fuel Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's enforcement of a ban on wood and charcoal in bakeries could significantly disturb Mumbai's food scene, with potential pav supply disruptions and price hikes. The Indian Bakers Association stated that pav is essential for dishes like vada pav, a staple for many locals.

The directive, issued by the Bombay High Court, requires a shift to cleaner fuels such as electricity, CNG, PNG, or LPG by July 8 to combat air pollution. However, the Indian Bakers Association argues this shift poses economic and safety challenges, as the traditional methods and available infrastructure may not support the change effectively.

Calls for a pragmatic solution continue, with former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar advocating for heritage status for Irani cafes, highlighting their historical significance. These cafes' unique baking methods are intertwined with Mumbai's cultural identity, and there is growing pressure on officials to safeguard this traditional legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025