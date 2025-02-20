Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Meenakshi Negi's Historic Appointment

Meenakshi Negi, a senior Indian Forest Service officer, has been appointed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Karnataka, marking her as the first woman to hold this position in the state. Negi, hailing from the 1989 IFS batch, has held various significant roles throughout her career.

Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Indian Forest Service officer Meenakshi Negi has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first woman to be appointed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Karnataka. The appointment was confirmed on Thursday, highlighting her esteemed career in the service.

Negi, an officer from the 1989 batch of the Karnataka cadre, brings a wealth of experience, having served in multiple capacities both at central and state levels. Her previous role as the Member Secretary of the National Commission for Women underscores her leadership abilities.

This latest appointment sees Negi replacing Subhash K. Malkhede, IFS, who held the charge concurrently. As she steps into this historic role, Negi is poised to lead the Karnataka Forest Department with dedication and foresight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

