Uttarakhand Turns Winter Wonderland with Fresh Snowfall

Uttarakhand's higher regions experience fresh snowfall, reviving wintry conditions after a dry spell. Major religious sites and tourist destinations such as Gangotri, Yamunotri, and skiing spots like Auli received heavy snow, delighting visitors and pilgrims on the winter chardham yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The higher elevations of Uttarakhand have been transformed into a winter wonderland with a fresh blanket of snow, ending a prolonged spell of dry weather. Pilgrims visiting the revered sites of Gangotri and Yamunotri have been captivated by the ongoing snowfall, adding a magical touch to their spiritual journeys.

On Thursday, snow began to fall in the regions surrounding the sacred temples of Gangotri and Yamunotri, as well as the Harsil valley in the Uttarkashi district. Rajesh Semwal, a priest at Gangotri, described the sight of snowfall at the winter shrine of Mukhba as mesmerizing for devotees.

Tourists and pilgrims alike are reveling in the snowy weather, particularly at popular tourist destinations such as Auli and Chopta, which have also received significant snowfall. Conditions remain overcast in the plains, with areas including Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Haridwar experiencing intermittent rain, enhancing the chilly atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

