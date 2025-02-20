Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP Over Ganga Water Quality Discrepancies

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over conflicting data regarding the Ganga river's water quality during the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Yadav has accused both the central and Uttar Pradesh governments of providing misleading information about the river's condition.

The Central Pollution Control Board reported to the National Green Tribunal that areas in Prayagraj fail to meet primary bathing standards due to high levels of faecal coliforms. Additionally, government statistics indicate that the river's Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) surpasses safe limits, suggesting excessive organic material.

Yadav criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assertion that the water is suitable for bathing and religious rituals. Furthermore, he condemned the politicization of the Kumbh Mela and criticized its inadequate management, including failures to prevent a stampede. He accused the BJP of prioritizing profit over religious sanctity.

