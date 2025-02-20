Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP Over Ganga Water Quality Discrepancies
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizes discrepancies between Uttar Pradesh and central data on Ganga water quality during Maha Kumbh. He challenges BJP leaders to use the water for daily needs, highlighting political tensions and the politicization of the religious event. Yadav also questions safety and political motives behind the event's management.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over conflicting data regarding the Ganga river's water quality during the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Yadav has accused both the central and Uttar Pradesh governments of providing misleading information about the river's condition.
The Central Pollution Control Board reported to the National Green Tribunal that areas in Prayagraj fail to meet primary bathing standards due to high levels of faecal coliforms. Additionally, government statistics indicate that the river's Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) surpasses safe limits, suggesting excessive organic material.
Yadav criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assertion that the water is suitable for bathing and religious rituals. Furthermore, he condemned the politicization of the Kumbh Mela and criticized its inadequate management, including failures to prevent a stampede. He accused the BJP of prioritizing profit over religious sanctity.
