YouTuber Appeals to Supreme Court Over FIR Linked to Obscenity Case

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has approached the Supreme Court to request the quashing or relocation of an FIR that was filed against him in Guwahati. The FIR, tied to allegations of promoting obscenity through an online show, is focused on comments made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

Chanchlani's petition, which will be reviewed by a Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, seeks to annul the FIR lodged at Cyber Police Station in Guwahati. He cited its subsequent filing as a key argument, pointing to a prior FIR that was registered in Mumbai.

The Gauhati High Court has already granted interim bail to Chanchlani, who maintains his innocence, asserting that the FIR's accusations pertain solely to co-accused individuals. Meanwhile, Allahbadia received temporary protection from arrest amidst ongoing controversy over his remarks in the show.

(With inputs from agencies.)