Preserving Linguistic Heritage: Farooq Abdullah's Call to Action

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, highlighted the importance of safeguarding the linguistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the vernacular diversity, Abdullah stressed the urgency for radical measures to protect and promote the Kashmiri language alongside others like Dogri, Pahari, Gojri, Punjabi, and Shina.

Abdullah outlined the crucial role of the mother tongue in cultural identity and education, particularly stressing its primary role as the medium of instruction during children's formative years. He emphasized the rich tapestry of Kashmiri classical and folk literature that must be preserved and celebrated.

Urging a comprehensive strategy, he called for educational reforms to prioritize these languages in schooling and research. Parents should communicate in their native languages at home, fostering pride and continuity in cultural traditions. 'It is time to take bold steps,' Abdullah remarked, signaling an urgent plea to preserve this linguistic heritage.

