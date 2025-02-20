Preserving Linguistic Heritage: Farooq Abdullah's Call to Action
Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, stresses the need to preserve Jammu and Kashmir's linguistic diversity. He urges radical measures to promote Kashmiri and other vernacular languages. Emphasizing education and mother-tongue instruction, he calls for special grants to support scholars researching these languages.
- Country:
- India
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, highlighted the importance of safeguarding the linguistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the vernacular diversity, Abdullah stressed the urgency for radical measures to protect and promote the Kashmiri language alongside others like Dogri, Pahari, Gojri, Punjabi, and Shina.
Abdullah outlined the crucial role of the mother tongue in cultural identity and education, particularly stressing its primary role as the medium of instruction during children's formative years. He emphasized the rich tapestry of Kashmiri classical and folk literature that must be preserved and celebrated.
Urging a comprehensive strategy, he called for educational reforms to prioritize these languages in schooling and research. Parents should communicate in their native languages at home, fostering pride and continuity in cultural traditions. 'It is time to take bold steps,' Abdullah remarked, signaling an urgent plea to preserve this linguistic heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning: Redefining Education for a Quarter Century
Akhilesh Yadav Slams New Education Policy as 'Industrialist Conspiracy'
Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy
Building Bridges: 1st India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference Sparks Educational Collaboration
Cultural Repression: China's Crackdown on Tibetan Educational Institutions