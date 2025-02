Pope Francis' Health: A Testament to Resilience Amid Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis' health condition is showing slight improvement, according to an update from the Vatican, as he battles pneumonia while his heart functions remain stable. The 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized following the worsening of bronchitis which later developed into pneumonia.

Despite limited information about his condition, cardinals expressed the church's resilience, emphasizing that it continues to thrive in Francis' absence. While potential resignation has been speculated, given precedent set by Pope Benedict XVI, it remains unclear if Francis will follow suit.

Dr. Matteo Bruni noted Francis has no fever and demonstrated improvement in some health markers, continuing his duties from the hospital. Archbishop Giuseppe Satriano remains optimistic, recalling Pope Francis' robust performance during his strenuous Asia tour in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)