Court Clears Three in Liam Payne's Mysterious Death Investigation

In a significant development, an Argentine court has cleared three individuals of any wrongdoing in the investigation surrounding the tragic death of singer Liam Payne, well-known from his time with the boyband One Direction.

Businessman Rogelio Nores, along with two hotel employees, had charges against them dropped on Thursday, according to local media source Infobae. Nores was reportedly a friend and acting manager of the late musician.

Meanwhile, scrutiny remains on two other suspects, an employee and a local restaurant waiter, who are accused of providing Payne with cocaine during his stay in Buenos Aires. These individuals continue to face serious legal consequences, including a potential 15-year prison sentence, as investigations continue into Payne's fall from a hotel balcony last October.

(With inputs from agencies.)