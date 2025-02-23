Kate Hudson Reflects on Missing Out on Iconic 'Devil Wears Prada' Role

Hollywood star Kate Hudson recently shared her regrets about not taking the lead role of Andy Sachs in the smash-hit film 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

Hudson, celebrated for her roles in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 'Almost Famous', explained that conflicting commitments kept her from accepting the role. 'That was a bad call. It was a timing issue. I saw the final product and thought, I should've made that work,' Hudson confessed to Capital FM as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2006 comedy-drama, directed by David Frankel and featuring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, went on to achieve significant box office success, with Anne Hathaway ultimately playing the coveted role of Andy Sachs.

(With inputs from agencies.)