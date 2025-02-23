Goa CM Pramod Sawant Seeks Blessings at Kerala's Spiritual Epicenter
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the Tirumala Devaswom temple in Kochi, a vital socio-religious site for the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to visit and sought blessings for Goa's peace and prosperity, emphasizing his dedication to cultural ties.
On Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made a significant visit to the Tirumala Devaswom temple in Kochi, one of Kerala's revered Mahakshetrams.
A statement from the chief minister's office revealed that Sawant was grateful to visit the largest socio-religious samsthan of the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community, acknowledging its cultural and spiritual importance.
Sawant prayed for the peace and prosperity of Goa's people, underscoring his commitment to preserving and enhancing cultural connections.
