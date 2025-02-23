Goa CM Pramod Sawant Seeks Blessings at Kerala's Spiritual Epicenter

On Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made a significant visit to the Tirumala Devaswom temple in Kochi, one of Kerala's revered Mahakshetrams.

A statement from the chief minister's office revealed that Sawant was grateful to visit the largest socio-religious samsthan of the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community, acknowledging its cultural and spiritual importance.

Sawant prayed for the peace and prosperity of Goa's people, underscoring his commitment to preserving and enhancing cultural connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)