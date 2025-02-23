Left Menu

Maha Kumbh: A Spiritual Gathering and Economic Force in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights Maha Kumbh's role in preserving Sanatan Dharma and fostering economic growth through startups. With 62 crore devotees attending, Adityanath emphasizes its cultural significance and calls for youth entrepreneurship, linking traditional values with modern innovation inspired by programs like Startup India.

At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the significant turnout, with 62 crore devotees participating to honor Sanatan Dharma. The event is marked not only by its spiritual magnitude but also as an embodiment of cultural and religious unity.

Addressing both the spiritual congregation and an entrepreneurs' conclave in Agra, Adityanath drew parallels between the Maha Kumbh's unifying power and the startup culture's transformative impact in Uttar Pradesh. He identified a crucial cultural and economic renaissance, aligning traditional values with modern business innovation.

With over 14,000 startups, including 7,000 led by women, the state is experiencing rapid growth, attributed to initiatives like Startup India. Adityanath asserts that integrating technology with tradition fosters new opportunities, underpinning his vision for Uttar Pradesh as a thriving economy.

