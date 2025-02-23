Left Menu

India-Pakistan Clash in Dubai Breaks Streaming Records

The India-Pakistan cricket match in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai set a new viewership record of 60.2 crore on JioHotstar. Virat Kohli's century in the nail-biting finish captivated audiences. The newly formed JioHotstar broke past streaming concurrency records, previously held by Disney +HotStar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:25 IST
India-Pakistan Clash in Dubai Breaks Streaming Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry achieved new heights in Dubai as the ICC Champions Trophy match reached a record-breaking viewership of 60.2 crore on JioHotstar, a newly established streaming platform.

The thrilling match climaxed with Virat Kohli's 51st century, sealing India's victory and maintaining viewer engagement throughout. The event shattered previous records, with peak concurrency surpassing Disney +HotStar's prior benchmark.

This significant viewership milestone further cements the enduring appeal of India-Pakistan fixtures, underscoring the merger's success in broadening reach and engagement across cricket's fanbase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025