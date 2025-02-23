India-Pakistan Clash in Dubai Breaks Streaming Records

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry achieved new heights in Dubai as the ICC Champions Trophy match reached a record-breaking viewership of 60.2 crore on JioHotstar, a newly established streaming platform.

The thrilling match climaxed with Virat Kohli's 51st century, sealing India's victory and maintaining viewer engagement throughout. The event shattered previous records, with peak concurrency surpassing Disney +HotStar's prior benchmark.

This significant viewership milestone further cements the enduring appeal of India-Pakistan fixtures, underscoring the merger's success in broadening reach and engagement across cricket's fanbase.

