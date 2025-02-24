Left Menu

Argentina Unites in Prayer for Pope Francis' Recovery

Catholics across Argentina gathered in churches, praying for Pope Francis as he remains in critical condition with a lung infection in Rome. The first Latin American pontiff, deeply cherished in his homeland, received global messages of support. His known advocacy for the poor resonates in prayers worldwide.

"Francis, the city prays for you." These words illuminated Buenos Aires' Obelisco, as Argentine Catholics rallied in support of Pope Francis, who battles a serious lung infection in Rome.

The Vatican reports that the pope is conscious but requires significant oxygen support following a respiratory crisis. Concern is widespread, especially in Argentina, where the pope served as a bishop before ascending to the papacy in 2013.

Masses were held nationwide, with another scheduled in Plaza Constitucion. Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, is appreciated for leading the Church back to gospel foundations, emphasizing service to the poor. World leaders, including Colombia's president, expressed their support, as did children whose letters touched the pope's heart.

