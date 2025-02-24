Conclave Triumphs at SAG Awards, Boosts Oscar Hopes

The drama 'Conclave' emerged as the biggest winner at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, securing the award for best movie cast. The victory raises hopes for its success at the upcoming Oscars, given the prestige associated with the SAG Awards.

Ralph Fiennes, along with Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini, delivered notable performances that have been recognized by the industry. SAG Awards, perceived as a reliable predictor of Oscar winners, could very well signal further triumphs for 'Conclave.'

In individual categories, Timothee Chalamet was awarded best movie actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown,' while Demi Moore was celebrated as best movie actress for 'The Substance.' Supporting awards went to Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana, adding to the night's highlights.

