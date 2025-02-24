Pope Francis: A Pontiff in Peril
Pope Francis, 88, remains in critical condition due to pneumonia and a complex lung infection. While his kidney function shows early failure, he stays alert and attends Mass. Global prayers pour in as speculation arises about his potential resignation and health's impact on the Vatican.
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis, at 88 years old, continues to battle a critical condition marked by pneumonia and a complex lung infection, the Vatican reports. Despite early signs of kidney failure, the pontiff is still alert, responsive, and participating in Mass, proving his resilience in face of adversity.
Since Saturday night, Francis hasn't faced further respiratory crises but remains on high flows of oxygen. His health updates reveal mild kidney failure; however, doctors assure it's under control despite a guarded prognosis. Global prayers for the pontiff have cascaded in from diverse corners, including Egypt and Argentina.
His fragile state has sparked discussions on potential resignation implications. Meanwhile, the Gemelli Hospital has become a beacon of hope, receiving heartfelt gestures such as school children's get-well cards, as the world prays for his recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
