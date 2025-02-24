Nighttime Prayers for Pope Francis: A Community United in Hope

The Vatican initiated nighttime prayers in St. Peter's Square for Pope Francis's health, urging Romans to participate as the 88-year-old battles a lung infection and complications.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin is set to lead the inaugural prayer, evoking memories of prior vigils before St. John Paul II's passing.

While hospitalized since February 14, Pope Francis remains in good spirits despite a guarded prognosis. Concerns grow over potential sepsis, a severe infection that he risks due to pre-existing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)