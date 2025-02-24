Faith Overcomes Fear: Pilgrims' Journey to Kumbh Mela

In a remarkable testament to faith overcoming fear, Raushan Sah, a native of Bihar, along with his octogenarian mother and family members, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Despite recent stampede incidents, their faith carried them to join this mega congregation.

The family, hailing from Banka district, was undeterred by the safety concerns that had dissuaded many others. Sah shared that their faith was stronger than the fear stemming from recent tragic events which claimed dozens of lives during a stampede in Prayagraj.

Hundreds of pilgrims from across India flooded the festival venue, chanting prayers and embracing spirituality. Despite challenges, pilgrims like Sah and his family fulfilled their religious aspirations, buoyed by a sense of divine purpose and resilience in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)