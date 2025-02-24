Left Menu

Faith Overcomes Fear: Pilgrims' Journey to Kumbh Mela

Amidst recent stampede fears, Bihar native Raushan Sah and his family took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Kumbh Mela. Despite safety concerns, their faith drove them to embark on this spiritual journey alongside millions of other pilgrims. The event witnessed throngs of people, defying fears and embracing devotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable testament to faith overcoming fear, Raushan Sah, a native of Bihar, along with his octogenarian mother and family members, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Despite recent stampede incidents, their faith carried them to join this mega congregation.

The family, hailing from Banka district, was undeterred by the safety concerns that had dissuaded many others. Sah shared that their faith was stronger than the fear stemming from recent tragic events which claimed dozens of lives during a stampede in Prayagraj.

Hundreds of pilgrims from across India flooded the festival venue, chanting prayers and embracing spirituality. Despite challenges, pilgrims like Sah and his family fulfilled their religious aspirations, buoyed by a sense of divine purpose and resilience in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

