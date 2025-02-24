Left Menu

Cleanliness Controversy at Maha Kumbh

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh raises concerns over water purity at Maha Kumbh, suggesting the use of chemicals for cleanliness. He questions the utilization of the Rs 7,500 crore budget. Singh also comments on political protocol in-flight seating and demands transparency at the Global Investors Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Concerns over water quality at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj were raised by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh. He suggested the periodic use of chemicals to maintain cleanliness, citing report findings that the water does not meet purity standards at the sacred Sangam site.

Addressing reporters, Singh highlighted that despite a substantial budget of Rs 7,500 crore, efforts to maintain the Sangam's purity appeared insufficient. He noted the involvement of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the matter, emphasizing the need for accountability.

Singh also criticized the political protocol breach after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's seating issue on a flight, while calling for transparency in the BJP's financial claims related to the Global Investors Summit in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

