Maha Kumbh Mela: A Divine Gathering amidst Rigorous Regulations

The entire city of Prayagraj will transform into a no-vehicle zone starting Tuesday at 4 PM, specifically in the wake of the vast influx of devotees for the final special bathing day aligned with Mahashivratri on February 26.

Authorities announced these transportation restrictions to manage the massive crowds efficiently. Only vehicles carrying essential items will be allowed, as stated in an official declaration.

The event marks the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela, drawing over 63 crore visitors, held after 12 years. Officials have urged the public to cooperate with safety guidelines by using designated ghats for bathing to ensure a smooth flow of movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)