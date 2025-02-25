Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela: A Divine Gathering amidst Rigorous Regulations

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj will enforce a no-vehicle zone due to a massive surge of devotees on February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri. Essential services are exempt. Authorities urge compliance with bathing at designated ghats to ensure safety during this grand religious event, recording over 63 crore pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-02-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 09:41 IST
Maha Kumbh Mela: A Divine Gathering amidst Rigorous Regulations
  • Country:
  • India

The entire city of Prayagraj will transform into a no-vehicle zone starting Tuesday at 4 PM, specifically in the wake of the vast influx of devotees for the final special bathing day aligned with Mahashivratri on February 26.

Authorities announced these transportation restrictions to manage the massive crowds efficiently. Only vehicles carrying essential items will be allowed, as stated in an official declaration.

The event marks the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela, drawing over 63 crore visitors, held after 12 years. Officials have urged the public to cooperate with safety guidelines by using designated ghats for bathing to ensure a smooth flow of movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025