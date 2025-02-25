Left Menu

Star-Studded Affair: Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Warm Blessings at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Wedding

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan graced the wedding of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani with heartfelt blessings. Photographs capture King Khan embracing the newlyweds and posing alongside his wife, Gauri Khan, in a star-studded gathering that also featured prominent Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aadar Jain and others (Image source: PR team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered his warm congratulations to newlyweds Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani at their wedding, as showcased in newly surfaced photographs. The images captured Khan offering heartfelt blessings to the couple, alongside a touching moment where he shared a hug with the bride and groom.

Apart from Khan's affectionate gesture, the wedding was also a gathering of Bollywood's elite. Khan, wearing a classic black suit, attended with his wife, Gauri Khan, who donned an elegant ivory suit. Several notable names, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amit Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others, were present at the ceremony.

The multi-day celebration commenced with an intimate roka ceremony last November and peaked with a picturesque Christian wedding in Goa. The festivities carried on in Mumbai with traditional haldi, mehendi, and sangeet events, solidifying their union amidst family and friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

