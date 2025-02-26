Left Menu

Maha Shivratri Brings A Devotional Wave to Ayodhya

Ayodhya witnessed an influx of devotees on Maha Shivratri, celebrating Lord Shiva's wedding with rituals at the city's Shiva temples. An estimated 1.5 million gathered by Tuesday, increasing further by Wednesday. The event included processions and 'Jalabhishek', with temple access regulated due to high visitor numbers.

Ayodhya was thronged by thousands of devotees on Maha Shivratri, celebrating the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The holy city, pulsating with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', saw its prominent temples festooned with lights and decor.

Devotees, drawn from nearby districts, were eager to partake in the sacred 'Jalabhishek' rituals, offering water and milk at iconic temples like Nageshwar Nath. As of Tuesday, a staggering 1.5 million worshippers had converged on Ayodhya, with crowd numbers swelling into Wednesday.

To manage the mass influx, officials collaborated with temple management to hold late-night processions and streamline routes, ensuring the celebrations continued smoothly. Leaders highlighted Ayodhya's extraordinary draw of 16 crore pilgrims within 52 days, emphasizing its spiritual significance.

