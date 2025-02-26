A Crime Thriller Steeped in Faith: Suzhal's Return

The husband-wife duo, Pushkar and Gayatri, have returned with the second season of their celebrated Tamil series, "Suzhal: The Vortex," known for combining elements of faith and crime. A chance visit to a religious festival inspired the inception of this uniquely crafted narrative.

The upcoming season resumes with Nandini facing an uncertain future behind bars, while Sakkarai enters an enigmatic village shrouded in a sinister past, setting the stage for an unexpected murder that darkens the village's atmosphere. Faith and crime entangle once more, this time around the Ashtakaali festival.

Renowned for their work in "Vikram Vedha," Pushkar and Gayatri strive to create stories that remain distinctive within the crime thriller genre, drawing inspiration from global shows while maintaining cultural roots. Season two is set to premiere on February 28 on Prime Video.

(With inputs from agencies.)