Left Menu

Preity Zinta Reflects on Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh Mela

Actor Preity Zinta visited the Maha Kumbh Mela for the third time. She found the experience both magical and heartwarming but also realized the pain of attachment. Despite seeking spiritual liberation, she recognized she is not ready to lose her attachments, reflecting deeply on life's duality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:50 IST
Preity Zinta Reflects on Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh Mela
Preity Zinta
  • Country:
  • India

Preity Zinta, the Bollywood actor, made her third voyage to the Maha Kumbh Mela and described the spiritual encounter as "magical, heartwarming, and a bit sad." Her visit, which included taking a holy dip at the triveni sangam, was shared via a video post on her social media handle.

In her heartfelt caption, Zinta emphasized the profound emotions she experienced. She described the trip as 'magical' due to the inexplicable feelings it invoked, 'heartwarming' because of her mother's presence, and 'sad' as it raised questions about life's cycles and the essence of spiritual liberation.

Despite her quest for enlightenment, Zinta acknowledged the enduring power of attachment to family and loved ones. Her reflections led to the conclusion that individuals are spiritual beings having a human experience, a realization that fuels her ongoing pursuit of answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025