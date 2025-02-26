Preity Zinta Reflects on Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh Mela

Preity Zinta, the Bollywood actor, made her third voyage to the Maha Kumbh Mela and described the spiritual encounter as "magical, heartwarming, and a bit sad." Her visit, which included taking a holy dip at the triveni sangam, was shared via a video post on her social media handle.

In her heartfelt caption, Zinta emphasized the profound emotions she experienced. She described the trip as 'magical' due to the inexplicable feelings it invoked, 'heartwarming' because of her mother's presence, and 'sad' as it raised questions about life's cycles and the essence of spiritual liberation.

Despite her quest for enlightenment, Zinta acknowledged the enduring power of attachment to family and loved ones. Her reflections led to the conclusion that individuals are spiritual beings having a human experience, a realization that fuels her ongoing pursuit of answers.

