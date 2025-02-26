Tributes Pour in for Gujarati Poet Anil Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow on Wednesday over the passing of celebrated Gujarati poet Anil Joshi.

Joshi, who was 84 years old, died at his home in Mumbai, as confirmed by his son, Sanket Joshi, through a Facebook announcement. His work in modern Gujarati literature is profoundly cherished.

Offering condolences, the Prime Minister highlighted Joshi's lasting influence and pledged prayers for the poet's family and his admirers during this time of loss. Joshi had recently mentioned on Facebook his return home after a two-week hospital stay in the ICU.

(With inputs from agencies.)