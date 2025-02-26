Tributes Pour in for Gujarati Poet Anil Joshi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the passing of respected Gujarati poet Anil Joshi. Joshi passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai. Revered for his contributions to modern Gujarati literature, Joshi's legacy will endure. Condolences have poured in for his family and admirers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow on Wednesday over the passing of celebrated Gujarati poet Anil Joshi.
Joshi, who was 84 years old, died at his home in Mumbai, as confirmed by his son, Sanket Joshi, through a Facebook announcement. His work in modern Gujarati literature is profoundly cherished.
Offering condolences, the Prime Minister highlighted Joshi's lasting influence and pledged prayers for the poet's family and his admirers during this time of loss. Joshi had recently mentioned on Facebook his return home after a two-week hospital stay in the ICU.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BP and ONGC: Revitalizing Mumbai High's Oil Output
Fire breaks out at furniture market in Mumbai's Oshiwara; no casualty reported: Officials.
Blaze Engulfs Oshiwara Furniture Market in Mumbai
Tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya: A Visionary's Legacy
Controversy Erupts as Mumbai Police Investigate 'India's Got Latent' Show