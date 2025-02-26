Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Gujarati Poet Anil Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the passing of respected Gujarati poet Anil Joshi. Joshi passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai. Revered for his contributions to modern Gujarati literature, Joshi's legacy will endure. Condolences have poured in for his family and admirers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:59 IST
Tributes Pour in for Gujarati Poet Anil Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow on Wednesday over the passing of celebrated Gujarati poet Anil Joshi.

Joshi, who was 84 years old, died at his home in Mumbai, as confirmed by his son, Sanket Joshi, through a Facebook announcement. His work in modern Gujarati literature is profoundly cherished.

Offering condolences, the Prime Minister highlighted Joshi's lasting influence and pledged prayers for the poet's family and his admirers during this time of loss. Joshi had recently mentioned on Facebook his return home after a two-week hospital stay in the ICU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025