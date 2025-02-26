Left Menu

Devotees Throng Mathura and Vrindavan for Mahashivratri Celebrations

Devotees flocked to Mathura and Vrindavan temples to celebrate Mahashivratri, with chants echoing throughout the cities. Authorities ensured smooth celebrations with security and traffic measures for the influx of believers. Special attention was given to the safe passage of Kanwariyas and the protection of women and children at the temples.

Updated: 26-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees congregated in Mathura and Vrindavan's sacred temples to celebrate Mahashivratri, with resonant chants of 'Om Namah Shivaay' and 'Har Har Mahadev' filling the air on Wednesday.

Starting Tuesday midnight, pilgrims from both urban and rural areas arrived to perform the 'Jalabhishek', offering holy water and milk to Lord Shiva. Kanwariyas carrying Gangajal traversed from Rajasthan's Bharatpur and Deeg districts, contributing to the festivities.

The district administration implemented comprehensive security and traffic solutions to ensure a seamless experience for all. Deputy Inspector General Shailesh Kumar Pandey noted that special measures were in place for the safe journey of Kanwariyas, with police pickets and mobile units to maintain order. In addition, significant police presence was observed around the primary Shiva temples, with dedicated measures for the safety of women and children from any anti-social behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

