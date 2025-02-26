Left Menu

Cosmic Confluence: Maha Kumbh's Grand Finale at Triveni Sangam

The Maha Kumbh's culmination at Triveni Sangam saw a massive influx of devotees seeking spiritual purification on Mahashivratri. Uttar Pradesh hosted millions from across India and abroad, outnumbering attendees at Mecca and the Vatican. The spiritual gathering facilitated numerous sacred rituals amid elaborate arrangements, reaffirming its significance in Hindu tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:45 IST
Cosmic Confluence: Maha Kumbh's Grand Finale at Triveni Sangam
  • Country:
  • India

On Mahashivratri, an extraordinary number of devotees converged at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the conclusion of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival. This grand finale highlighted the region's spiritual prominence.

The Uttar Pradesh government reported that footfalls at the Mela exceeded 65 crore, surpassing annual pilgrim visits to both Mecca and the Vatican. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actively monitoring proceedings, emphasized the event's significance and smooth organizational efforts.

The Maha Kumbh, occurring every 12 years, attracted international attendees, including Albina from Russia. Despite previous logistical challenges, the festival provided a platform for devotees of diverse backgrounds to join together in faith and achieve spiritual enlightenment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025