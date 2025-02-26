Cosmic Confluence: Maha Kumbh's Grand Finale at Triveni Sangam

On Mahashivratri, an extraordinary number of devotees converged at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the conclusion of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival. This grand finale highlighted the region's spiritual prominence.

The Uttar Pradesh government reported that footfalls at the Mela exceeded 65 crore, surpassing annual pilgrim visits to both Mecca and the Vatican. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actively monitoring proceedings, emphasized the event's significance and smooth organizational efforts.

The Maha Kumbh, occurring every 12 years, attracted international attendees, including Albina from Russia. Despite previous logistical challenges, the festival provided a platform for devotees of diverse backgrounds to join together in faith and achieve spiritual enlightenment.

(With inputs from agencies.)