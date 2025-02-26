Vice President Dhankhar's West Bengal Visit: A Day of Reverence and Celebration

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a short yet significant visit to West Bengal, as confirmed by his office on Friday.

The day-long itinerary includes a visit to Tarapith, a revered Shaktipeeth located in the Birbhum district, highlighting the cultural significance of the region.

Moreover, Dhankhar will serve as the chief guest at the closing ceremony commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Gaudiya Mission's founder, Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, an event marking his deep connection with Kolkata, where he previously served as governor before assuming the vice presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)