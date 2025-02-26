Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar's West Bengal Visit: A Day of Reverence and Celebration

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will embark on a one-day visit to West Bengal. He will visit the revered Tarapith site in Birbhum district and preside as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 150th birth anniversary of Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad in Kolkata.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a short yet significant visit to West Bengal, as confirmed by his office on Friday.

The day-long itinerary includes a visit to Tarapith, a revered Shaktipeeth located in the Birbhum district, highlighting the cultural significance of the region.

Moreover, Dhankhar will serve as the chief guest at the closing ceremony commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Gaudiya Mission's founder, Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, an event marking his deep connection with Kolkata, where he previously served as governor before assuming the vice presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

