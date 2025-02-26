Left Menu

Wheels of Devotion: The Role of Three-Wheeled Carts at Maha Kumbh

In Prayagraj, three-wheeled carts have become essential for transporting weary pilgrims from Mahakumbh Nagar to the city during the Maha Kumbh. Pulled by daily wage workers, these carts effectively serve the needs of the crowds, highlighting a unique blend of devotion and economic opportunism during this religious gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the heart of the bustling Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a humble transportation service is making a significant impact. Three-wheeled carts, pulled by determined daily wage workers, have emerged as a lifeline for exhausted pilgrims traversing from Mahakumbh Nagar to the main city, offering a much-needed respite.

The Maha Kumbh, a 45-day event culminating in the auspicious Mahashivratri, has seen millions take part in the holy rituals at the Triveni Sangam. With vehicular movement restricted, these eco-friendly carts have become not just a necessity but a symbol of resourcefulness and opportunity for those involved.

Workers from states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have found economic opportunities, utilizing these carts to ferry pilgrims at a nominal fee. Their stories of adaptation and entrepreneurship underscore a unique blend of religious devotion and economic pragmatism, earning admiration from both locals and visitors alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

