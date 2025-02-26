Wheels of Devotion: The Role of Three-Wheeled Carts at Maha Kumbh

At the heart of the bustling Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a humble transportation service is making a significant impact. Three-wheeled carts, pulled by determined daily wage workers, have emerged as a lifeline for exhausted pilgrims traversing from Mahakumbh Nagar to the main city, offering a much-needed respite.

The Maha Kumbh, a 45-day event culminating in the auspicious Mahashivratri, has seen millions take part in the holy rituals at the Triveni Sangam. With vehicular movement restricted, these eco-friendly carts have become not just a necessity but a symbol of resourcefulness and opportunity for those involved.

Workers from states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have found economic opportunities, utilizing these carts to ferry pilgrims at a nominal fee. Their stories of adaptation and entrepreneurship underscore a unique blend of religious devotion and economic pragmatism, earning admiration from both locals and visitors alike.

