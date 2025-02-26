Nationwide Devotion: Mahashivratri Unites India

Tens of thousands of devotees crowded the temples across India on Wednesday to seek blessings from Lord Shiva during Mahashivratri, chanting 'Om Namah Shivay' and 'Har Har Mahadev'.

Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh saw Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath temple, emphasizing the country's unity symbolized by this faith. Massive processions and rituals took place in cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi with significant participation.

Unfortunately, the day also witnessed tragic accidents and clashes, with incidents reported in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. As festivities continued nationwide, leaders extended greetings, hoping for the nation's prosperity through divine blessings.

(With inputs from agencies.)