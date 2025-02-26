Left Menu

Nationwide Devotion: Mahashivratri Unites India

Mahashivratri witnessed thousands of devotees thronging temples across India, celebrating the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Key city celebrations included Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Ayodhya. Pilgrims performed rituals like Rudrabhishek and Jalabhishek, while unfortunate incidents of violence and accidents occurred. Leaders extended their wishes for unity and prosperity.

Updated: 26-02-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tens of thousands of devotees crowded the temples across India on Wednesday to seek blessings from Lord Shiva during Mahashivratri, chanting 'Om Namah Shivay' and 'Har Har Mahadev'.

Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh saw Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath temple, emphasizing the country's unity symbolized by this faith. Massive processions and rituals took place in cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi with significant participation.

Unfortunately, the day also witnessed tragic accidents and clashes, with incidents reported in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. As festivities continued nationwide, leaders extended greetings, hoping for the nation's prosperity through divine blessings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

