Maha Kumbh 2023: A Grand Confluence of Faith and Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the world's largest spiritual gathering, Maha Kumbh, highlighting its record-breaking attendance, spiritual significance, and the unity it fostered. Despite a tragic stampede, the event was deemed a success, with commendations extended to officials and residents of Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the Maha Kumbh as a 'grand confluence of faith, unity, and equality' during a speech on Wednesday, as the event reached its finale with the significant 'Mahashivratri Snan' at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

The 45-day religious spectacle, beginning on January 13, witnessed a historic footfall of over 66.21 crore devotees from across the globe, which Adityanath described as 'unprecedented in world history'. The chief minister expressed gratitude towards the seers, sadhus, and religious leaders whose blessings and efforts were pivotal to the event's success.

Adityanath thanked the people of Prayagraj for their hospitality and acknowledged the efforts of authorities, volunteers, and workers who facilitated the smooth execution of this spiritual gathering. However, the event was marred by a stampede on 'Mauni Amavasya', resulting in 30 deaths and 60 injuries, according to official reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

