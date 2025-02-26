Telugu Actor Posani Krishna Murali Arrested in Hyderabad
Telugu film actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali, age 66, was arrested in Hyderabad. The arrest was confirmed by the Annamayya District Superintendent of Police. Specific charges remain unclear, pending a statement from authorities. Murali was associated with the YSRCP and served with the APFTTDC.
Popular Telugu film actor and writer, Posani Krishna Murali, has been arrested in Hyderabad, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.
B Krishna Rao, the Annamayya district Superintendent of Police, verified Murali's arrest, which took place at 8:45 pm at his residence in Yellareddyguda, Hyderabad.
The actor was apprehended under multiple legal sections, although the precise reasons for his arrest have yet to be disclosed. Authorities have described the accusations as cognisable and non-bailable. Murali, formerly linked with the YSRCP and ex-chairman of the APFTTDC, is currently being transferred to Andhra Pradesh.
