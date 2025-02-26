Drama at Dusk: Mishap at Majestic Maha Shivratri Ceremony

An unexpected incident marred the otherwise festive atmosphere at the Shree Lingaraj temple during the auspicious Maha Shivratri ceremony. A servitor was injured after a fall while climbing the temple with a torch in hand, police reports state.

The accident took place around 10:40 PM as the servitor attempted to ascend the 11th-century shrine to complete his role in the ceremonies. Despite the mishap, another servitor successfully placed the 'Mahadeepa' atop the temple around 10:45 PM, signaling the conclusion of the religious fast.

Witnesses included thousands of devotees and notable dignitaries such as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. Although delays were reported due to temple rituals, the event culminated successfully, maintaining its spiritual significance.

