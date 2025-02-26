Left Menu

Drama at Dusk: Mishap at Majestic Maha Shivratri Ceremony

A servitor suffered injuries after a fall at Shree Lingaraj temple during the Maha Shivratri ceremony. The mishap occurred when he was climbing with a torch. The 'Mahadeepa' was later placed atop the temple, marking the end of a day-long fast. Many dignitaries, including the Chief Minister, attended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An unexpected incident marred the otherwise festive atmosphere at the Shree Lingaraj temple during the auspicious Maha Shivratri ceremony. A servitor was injured after a fall while climbing the temple with a torch in hand, police reports state.

The accident took place around 10:40 PM as the servitor attempted to ascend the 11th-century shrine to complete his role in the ceremonies. Despite the mishap, another servitor successfully placed the 'Mahadeepa' atop the temple around 10:45 PM, signaling the conclusion of the religious fast.

Witnesses included thousands of devotees and notable dignitaries such as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. Although delays were reported due to temple rituals, the event culminated successfully, maintaining its spiritual significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

