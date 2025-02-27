Left Menu

India Sustainability Conclave 2025: Catalyzing a Greener Future

The India Sustainability Conclave 2025, hosted by Pandit Deendayal Energy University, focused on achieving Sustainable Development Goals via interdisciplinary collaboration. Global experts discussed critical challenges, technological advancements, and policy imperatives for a sustainable future. The event highlighted the pivotal role of academia, industry, and government collaboration in driving impactful sustainability initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The India Sustainability Conclave 2025, a two-day event hosted by Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), concluded successfully at Gift City Club, Gandhinagar. Supported by Springer Nature, the conclave united global sustainability experts, policymakers, and researchers to address the theme 'One world, one future, 17 goals to guide us toward a sustainable tomorrow.'

Keynotes and panel discussions revolved around sustainability challenges, technological advancements, and policy imperatives needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Highlights included discussions on the role of academic research in sustainable development and fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government to promote a greener future.

Esteemed guests, including Meenakshi Lekhi and academic leaders, emphasized open collaboration's importance in progressing towards sustainability. The conclave recognized outstanding contributions in sustainable research, reinforcing the role of interdisciplinary collaboration in achieving a sustainable and inclusive future for generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

