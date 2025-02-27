Kusumagraj Mahotsav Set to Shine in Shirwade-Vani

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has announced that the Kusumagraj Mahotsav, a two-day festival celebrating the renowned playwright and poet VV Shirwadkar, will take place in Shirwade-Vani village annually starting from next year.

Samant made this announcement during Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, a day commemorating Shirwadkar's birth anniversary. The village, now dubbed 'Kavitanche Gaon', will host events encouraging students to engage with Shirwadkar's poetry. A new cultural program will also be held each year.

The Maharashtra government also plans to establish a Marathi Chair for Kusumagraj and launch digital versions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj's hymns. High-profile events and a new academic chair on Shivaji Maharaj's war tactics are among proposed initiatives aimed at promoting Marathi language and culture.

