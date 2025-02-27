Left Menu

Kusumagraj Mahotsav Set to Shine in Shirwade-Vani

A two-day festival honoring playwright and poet VV Shirwadkar, known as Kusumagraj, will be hosted in his birthplace from next year. Celebrated on Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, the event will include poetry readings and award ceremonies. The Maharashtra government also plans cultural initiatives to honor Marathi literature.

Updated: 27-02-2025 17:37 IST
  • India

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has announced that the Kusumagraj Mahotsav, a two-day festival celebrating the renowned playwright and poet VV Shirwadkar, will take place in Shirwade-Vani village annually starting from next year.

Samant made this announcement during Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, a day commemorating Shirwadkar's birth anniversary. The village, now dubbed 'Kavitanche Gaon', will host events encouraging students to engage with Shirwadkar's poetry. A new cultural program will also be held each year.

The Maharashtra government also plans to establish a Marathi Chair for Kusumagraj and launch digital versions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj's hymns. High-profile events and a new academic chair on Shivaji Maharaj's war tactics are among proposed initiatives aimed at promoting Marathi language and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

