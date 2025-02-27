Left Menu

Entertainment Industry Buzz: From Streaming Milestones to Oscar Highlights

Warner Bros Discovery anticipates 150 million streaming subscribers by 2026, aided by Max's expansion. Hollywood grapples with its global film significance. The Oscars gear up with stars mingling at pre-show events, while bold jewelry trends set to dazzle the red carpet. Actor Gene Hackman and Michelle Trachtenberg were reported deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Warner Bros Discovery is setting ambitious goals for its streaming service, aiming for 150 million subscribers by 2026. This projection follows the successful global expansion of Max, formerly HBO Max, reflecting a strategic push in a crowded streaming market.

Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and other celebrities gathered at a pre-Oscars dinner, celebrating their nominations ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony. The Oscars promise a sparkling red carpet with bold and chunky jewelry pieces, according to experts.

In a somber turn of events, renowned actor Gene Hackman, his wife, and Michelle Trachtenberg were reported deceased. This news marks an emotional moment for the entertainment community. Meanwhile, legal dramas unfold as Hipgnosis faces restrictions in suing Barry Manilow in the UK over a payment dispute.

